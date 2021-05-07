OKC Ripped by Round Rock

The Round Rock Express scored five runs in the first inning and never slowed down, defeating the OKC Dodgers, 15-6, Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Express slugged five homers and scored each of their final nine runs with two outs, with seven of those scoring on home runs. After being shut out in the season opener, the Dodgers scored six runs and hit their first two home runs of the season.

Of Note:

-Omar Estévez and Luke Raley each hit their first home run of the season for OKC. Estévez connected on a two-run shot in the third inning for his first career Triple-A home run. Raley knocked an opposite field solo blast leading off the ninth inning.

-After being held scoreless through the first 11 innings to begin the season, the Dodgers scored six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, over the final seven innings of Friday's contest.

-Round Rock put OKC in an early hole with a five-run first inning. The inning included two walks, two stolen bases, two errors, three hits, and a two-run homer by Curtis Terry. Dodgers starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez needed 35 pitches to complete the inning.

-The Express added a six-run sixth inning as well, scoring all six runs with two outs, including two home runs.

-The Express hit 5 home runs throughout the evening, with runners on base for four of them.

-Ramírez surrendered eight runs in his four innings, tying his career high, previously occurring May 21, 2018 with Triple-A Norfolk (Baltimore) against Charlotte. He also allowed three home runs for just the fifth time of his entire pro career, spanning 10 seasons and 168 appearances.

-For the second straight night, the OKC pitching staff struck out at least 11 batters. They have totaled 26 strikeouts in just 16 innings over two games.

-Each of the three relievers used by OKC made their Triple-A debuts, with each appearing above either Rookie-ball or A-ball for the first time in their careers. Edward Cuello struck out three batters over two scoreless frames in his first career game above Low-A.

-OKC is off to a 0-2 start for just second time in the past 15 seasons and the first time since a 0-3 start in 2017.

What's Next: The Dodgers seek their first victory of the season as the inaugural Red Dirt Rumble continues Saturday night in Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

