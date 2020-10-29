Skeeters to Air "Home Alone" on Constellation Field Videoboard on November 7

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be airing "Home Alone" on Nov. 7 on their Texas-Sized Videoboard at Constellation Field.

All tickets are general admission and will cost $10. Children under 3 years old will not require a ticket. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/cinema, by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the Constellation Field ticket office during business hours.

For the first time in Center Field Cinema, attendees will be allowed to bring their dogs to watch the movie while on the outfield grass at Constellation Field. All attendees bringing their dog will be required to fill out a waiver and there will be secluded seating for attendees who bring their dog.

Concessions stands will be open throughout Constellation Field and attendees can skip the line and pre-order food, including family meals, snacks, soda and alcohol, by visiting the Center Field Cinema link listed above.

Gates at Constellation Field will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, with the movie beginning at 6 p.m. The movie will end at approximately 7:45 p.m.

People attending the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit on the outfield grass while watching the movie. There will also be seating available throughout the field box.

All seating will be socially distanced per guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All attendees will have their temperature checked upon entry and will be required to wear a mask when entering the facility and while on the Constellation Field concourse. There will also be sanitizer stations located throughout the facility.

