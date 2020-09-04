Skeeters Announce Constellation Energy League COVID-19 Testing Results

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that out of 893 COVID-19 tests administered from July 6 to August 30 for the Constellation Energy League season, just .01 % of the tests came back positive.

The organization also went the final five weeks of the season without recording a positive test.

All players and clubhouse personnel, along with several Skeeters front-office staff members were tested on a weekly basis throughout the season, through Access Health.

In advance of the Constellation Energy League's inception, the Skeeters consulted with medical experts as well as other professional sporting leagues to draw up sufficient health measures to ensure the safest environment for all players and personnel.

"These results are a testament to our medical experts and the policies that we were able to put in place to make the Constellation Energy League possible," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "But, most importantly, it's a credit to the players and coaching staff who adhered to these policies and took them so seriously.

"Without cooperation from our players and coaches, this league could've gone sideways from a health and safety standpoint. Thanks to them and our staff, we were able to execute in a complex environment in front of over 50,000 fans."

Players or personnel who tested positive were put through a quarantine process set forth in the Constellation Energy League Player Health and Safety Protocol. Players participating in the Constellation Energy League were also required to present a negative COVID-19 test upon their arrival and were subjected to daily health and wellness screenings through the health and safety protocol.

The Constellation Energy League was a four-team professional baseball league, including Team Texas, managed by Roger and Koby Clemens, Team Skeeters, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Pete Incaviglia, the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Greg Swindell, and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre, managed by former Major League pitching coach, Dave Eiland. The four teams played a combined total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, from July 10 - Aug .30.

