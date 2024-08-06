SJ Giants Series Preview August 6-11 at Inland Empire

ROAD TRIP CONTINUES AT INLAND EMPIRE: The San Jose Giants continue their two-week Southern California road trip with a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels affiliate) at San Manuel Stadium. The Giants began the trip by dropping four of six games at Rancho Cucamonga last week. San Jose won two of the first three contests against the Quakes before suffering three straight defeats last Friday through Sunday to lose the series. The current stretch matches the Giants' longest road trip of the season. The Giants went 9-3 on a 12-game trip at Modesto and Lake Elsinore in May.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following an impressive streak of six consecutive series wins from June 11-July 21 (24-9 record), the Giants have now dropped their last two series' (2-4 vs. Modesto & 2-4 at Rancho Cucamonga). San Jose enters the current matchup against Inland Empire having lost seven out of their last nine games. During the nine-game stretch, the Giants have allowed a total of 79 runs and own a lofty 7.85 team ERA. San Jose has given up 10 or more runs four times in the last eight games after surrendering 10+ runs only five times in their first 93 games of the season. Despite the recent struggles, the Giants' 22-14 second half record is tied for the top mark in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga).

ROAD WARRIORS: San Jose's 31-16 record away from Excite Ballpark this season is the top road mark in the California League and second among all 120 full-season Minor League affiliates (Triple-A Sugar Land is 39-18). The Giants have fashioned a stellar 3.15 ERA on the road (4.43 at home - 28-26 record). San Jose has won seven out of their nine road series' this season. 18 of the Giants' final 30 regular season games will be played on the road.

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.84 team ERA (Fresno next-closest at 4.02). San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season. The Giants have also issued the second-fewest walks (3.7 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (60 HR in 101 games) in the league. Ace starting pitcher Dylan Carmouche was promoted to High-A Eugene last Thursday. Carmouche departs the Giants leading the California League in wins (8) and ERA (2.74).

BO'S BACK: Bo Davidson was reinstated from the injured list on July 19 and has made an immediate impact in the middle of the Giants lineup. Davidson, who was on the IL for eight weeks, is batting .477 (21-for-44) in 12 games played since his return with six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBI's. Two of the three homers during the stretch have been grand slams. Davidson has raised his season AVG from .224 at time of his injury on May 24 to its current mark of .303. In last week's series at Rancho Cucamonga, Davidson went 11-for-19 (.579 AVG) with one double, one triple, one home run and eight RBI's in five games played to earn California League Player of the Week honors. He's the first Giant to win the Player of the Week award this season (pitchers Dylan Carmouche x2 & Ubert Mejias have won Pitcher of the Week).

IMPROVING HITTERS: A few other Giants hitters have also seen an uptick in their offensive production since the start of the second half Jean Carlos Sio .343 AVG/.471 OBP in second half - 20 games (.196 AVG in first half - 42 games) Elian Rayo .309 AVG/.804 OPS in second half - 19 games (.234 AVG in first half - 37 games) Cesar Quintas .250 AVG, 6 HR in second half - 30 games (.214 AVG, 5 HR in first half - 47 games) Quintas homered twice in last week's Rancho Cucamonga series (Saturday and Sunday) to increase his season total to 11 HR - tops on the team. He's now hit four homers since the All-Star break (12 games).

SIZING UP THE SIXERS: The Giants enter the week 4-2 against Inland Empire this season after taking four of six from the 66ers at Excite Ballpark in a series back in June. Three of the six games went into extra-innings with San Jose claiming two of the contests. The Giants are 23-12 (.657) against South Division opponents this season.

WELCOME TO SAN JOSE: The Giants have added four hitters to their roster since the beginning of August. Third baseman Robert Hipwell became the first player from San Francisco's 2024 draft class to join San Jose. A sixth round pick from nearby Santa Cruz who attended Santa Clara University, Hipwell hit a home run in his second pro game last Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. Outfielder Jose Ortiz (.306 AVG, .455 OBP in 27 games) and second baseman Ryan Reckley (.283 AVG, 4 HR, .939 OPS in 32 games) also joined the Giants last week following successful stints in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie- level). Additionally, shortstop Walker Martin was added to San Jose's roster at the start of this week. Martin was San Francisco's second round pick in 2023 after hitting 20 home runs during his final high school season at Eaton HS in Colorado to lead the entire country. Earlier this season in his pro debut, Martin batted .229 with six home runs and a .414 on-base percentage in 44 games for the ACL Giants (Rookie). Martin is currently ranked the #5 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com.

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: The Giants boast an outstanding 19-9 record in one-run games this season.

ON DECK: Following the current series at Inland Empire, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports beginning on Tuesday, August 13. The Giants have only two homestands remaining in the regular season (will also host Rancho Cucamonga from August 27-September 1).

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Date Time Giants Pitcher 66ers Pitcher Broadcast

Tuesday, August 6 6:35 PM RHP Josh Bostick (0-8, 5.11) RHP Barrett Kent (2-11, 6.04) sjgiants.com

Wednesday, August 7 6:35 PM RHP Cale Lansville (1-4, 6.07) RHP Andre Sanchez (3-6, 5.66) sjgiants.com

Thursday, August 8 6:35 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-1, 27.00) LHP Derek Clark (0-0, 0.00) sjgiants.com

Friday, August 9 6:35 PM RHP Ubert Mejias (3-4, 4.52) RHP Yeferson Vargas (0-0, 3.00) sjgiants.com

Saturday, August 10 6:35 PM RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-2, 2.70) LHP Francis Texido (3-6, 7.34) sjgiants.com

Sunday, August 11 5:35 PM RHP Josh Bostick (0-8, 5.11) RHP Barrett Kent (2-11, 6.04) sjgiants.com

