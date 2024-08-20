SJ Giants Series Preview August 20-25 at Modesto

San Jose Giants (65-48, 28-20) at Modesto Nuts (63-49, 22-26)

Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25

John Thurman Field (Modesto, CA)

GIANTS IN MODESTO THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back on the road this week for a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate) at John Thurman Field. The Giants are 12-12 versus Modesto in 2024 with this series marking their final meeting of the regular season. The road team has won 18 out of the 24 head-to- head matchups between the clubs this year, including a 9-3 record for the Giants at John Thurman Field. The Giants (65-48) and Nuts (63-49) boast the two best overall records in the California League this season.

BACK ON TRACK: Following a season-high three straight series losses, the Giants were able to get back on track last week when they took four of six games from the visiting Stockton Ports at Excite Ballpark. San Jose had an excellent week offensively batting .314 as a team and averaging 7.2 runs per game during the series. The Giants also hit 10 home runs over the six games. Included in the series win was the Giants' league-leading ninth shutout of the season (5-0 win on 8/13), San Jose's highest run output in a home game this year (15-6 win on 8/14) and the club's seventh walk-off victory of the season (9-8 win on 8/16). Six of the seven walk-off wins have come since June 13.

PLAYOFF RACE: The Giants begin the week with a 28-20 second half record - seven games ahead of Fresno (21- 27) for the final playoff spot in the North Division. Modesto has already qualified for the postseason in the North after winning the first half title. The Giants are attempting to reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season (2019, 2021- 23). Entering the week, San Jose has 18 games remaining in the regular season.

DAVIDSON STAYS HOT: Bo Davidson continued his surge at the plate in last week's series collecting 10 hits in 19 at-bats (.526 AVG) against the Ports with two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI's over five games played. During the month of August, Davidson is leading the California League in batting average (.522), home runs (5 - tied), triples (3 - tied), RBI's (19), on-base percentage (.639), slugging (1.043) and OPS (1.682). Davidson was on San Jose's IL from May 24-July 18 and is hitting .474 (37-for-78) in 23 games since his return with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 29 RBI's. Three of the homers during the stretch have been grand slams. Davidson has raised his season AVG from .224 at the time of his injury on May 24 to its current mark of .335.

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.92 team ERA (Fresno next- closest at 4.03). San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season (2021- 23). The Giants have also issued the second-fewest walks (3.7 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (67 HR in 113 games) in the league. San Jose continues to lead the league in earned run average despite recent struggles on the mound as the club owns a 5.66 ERA through their first 16 games of August (7-9 record).

2024 DRAFT CLASS: Two members of the 2024 San Francisco Giants draft class - outfielder James Tibbs III (1st round) and third baseman Robert Hipwell (6th round) - joined San Jose earlier this month. The duo are the first two players from this year's Giants draft class to play in San Jose. Tibbs was the 13th overall selection last month after a standout collegiate career at Florida State University. Tibbs batted .363 with 28 home runs and 95 RBI's in 66 games last spring for the Seminoles to earn ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. He hit .338 with a .462 on-base percentage during his three-year career at FSU. Tibbs was also an All-Star in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2023. Hipwell is a local product from nearby Santa Cruz who attended Scotts Valley High School and Santa Clara University. He batted .297 with 18 home runs and a .462 on-base percentage during his career at Santa Clara (76 games).

PROSPECT RANKINGS: MLB.com recently re-ranked the top 30 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization and six current San Jose players are on the list: #3 James Tibbs III, #8 Walker Martin, #20 Jacob Bresnahan, #22 Robert Hipwell, #28 Bo Davidson and #30 Josh Bostick. Tibbs is the highest-rated outfield prospect, Martin the highest-rated shortstop prospect and Hipwell the highest-rated third base prospect in the Giants system according to MLB.com.

BIG LEAGUE DEBUTS: With Grant McCray's major league debut last week, there have now been six former San Jose Giants to make their debuts with San Francisco this season: Landen Roupp (2021-22 in San Jose), Randy Rodriguez (2021), Mason Black (2022), Spencer Bivens (2022), Hayden Birdsong (2022-23) and McCray (2021- 22).

ON DECK: Following the current series in Modesto, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for their final homestand of the regular season - a six-game set against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beginning on Tuesday, August 27. San Jose finishes the regular season with a six-game series in Fresno (September 2-8).

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Date Time Giants Pitcher Nuts Pitcher Broadcast

Tuesday, August 20 7:05 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 11.74) RHP Ashton Izzi (6-5, 3.07) sjgiants.com

Wednesday, August 21 7:05 PM RHP Ubert Mejias (3-6, 4.73) RHP Walter Ford (0-1, 5.30) sjgiants.com

Thursday, August 22 7:05 PM RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-2, 3.86) RHP Teddy McGraw (0-0, 4.05) sjgiants.com

Friday, August 23 7:05 PM RHP Josh Bostick (1-9, 5.11) RHP Tyler Gough (7-3, 4.03) sjgiants.com

Saturday, August 24 6:05 PM RHP Cale Lansville (3-4, 5.16) RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (5-2, 3.76) sjgiants.com

Sunday, August 25 6:05 PM LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 11.74) RHP Ashton Izzi (6-5, 3.07) sjgiants.com

