Sixth Annual Christmas Spirit Light Show Presented by WellSpan Health

November 21, 2023







What: Sixth Annual Christmas Spirit Light Show presented By WellSpan Health

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, November 24th - December 31st and is open 5:30-9:30PM Sunday - Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Christmas Spirit Light Show is an exciting, one-of-a-kind Christmas light display that Lancaster and surrounding counties will enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles. Visitors will journey through a mile-long track immersed and surrounded by hundreds of thousands of color-changing lights, animated and dancing in harmony to your favorite Christmas classics.

Tickets to the show are $25 per vehicle for up to 8 passengers, $35 per vehicle with 9 or more passengers and a season pass is available for $75. Tickets and can be purchased on the Christmas Spirit Light Show Website at www.christmasspiritlightshows.com.

