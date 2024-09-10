Six Rangers Head to NHL Camps

September 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Six Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL Training Camps beginning this week.

Defenceman Matthew Andonovski, a draft pick and signed prospect of the Ottawa Senators, will be joined by forward Luke Ellinas at the Senators' camp. Forward Trent Swick, selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, is set to attend Vegas' camp.

Additionally, goaltender Jackson Parsons and defenceman Max Dirracolo will head to NHL camps as free agents. Parsons has been invited to the Los Angeles Kings camp, while Dirracolo will attend the Florida Panthers camp.

All six will participate in NHL rookie tournaments across North America over the next week:

Andonovski (Ottawa) - Prospects Challenge - Buffalo, N.Y. - Sept. 13-16

Ellinas (Ottawa) - Prospects Challenge - Buffalo, N.Y. - Sept. 13-16

Swick (Vegas) - NHL Rookie Faceoff - El Segundo, CA. - Sept. 13-16

Parsons (LA) - NHL Rookie Faceoff - El Segundo, CA. - Sept. 13-16

Dirracolo (Florida) - NHL Rookie Showcase - Nashville, TN - Sept. 13-16

