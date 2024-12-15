Sivert Haugli Staying with One Knox for 2025 Season

December 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Sivert Haugli will be staying with One Knoxville Sporting Club for the 2025 season. Haugli will be spending his 2nd season with One Knox, having signed at the start of the 2024 season.

"[I'm] beyond excited to be coming back for another year with this great club!" said Haugli, "[There are] so many good things that are only going to get better in 2025!""

In his first season with the club in 2024 SIvert Haugli racked 32 appearances for One Knox across all competitions, 19 interceptions, and 84% passing accuracy.

Pending league and federation approval.

