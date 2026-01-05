Sirens Activate Rookie Defender Dayle Ross from Injured Reserve

Published on January 5, 2026

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that rookie defender Dayle Ross, one of the team's fourth-round picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

"Back at the draft in June, we knew Dayle would be joining us a few weeks late, but our investment in her was always about more than a few weeks," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "We're proud of her perseverance and the consistency of her work, which has now led to her official arrival. Our fans will quickly see how her unique blend of talent, efficiency, and physicality makes her the kind of player you prefer to have on your side."

The former St. Cloud State captain joined the PWHL after being selected 25th overall this past June. Ross, a 22-year-old from Spirit River, Alberta, appeared in 36 games during her final NCAA season while managing a knee injury that delayed her professional debut. Over her collegiate career, the 5'6" defender totaled 40 points in 142 games and established herself as one of the nation's top defensive players by leading the NCAA in blocked shots and setting a program single season record with 104 blocks as a sophomore.

"I've worked extremely hard over the past nine months and have been patient while preparing for this opportunity," said Ross. "I'm excited to prove myself with the New York Sirens and to help my team in any way I can by playing with tenacity and grit. I'm also looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere our fans create and feeding off their energy when that moment comes."

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have returned defender Olivia Knowles to the team's Reserve Player list.

Ross could make her PWHL debut as early as Tuesday, Jan. 6 when the Sirens travel to Toronto to take on the Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum.







