Sioux Falls Spoils Sioux City's Tuesday Night

November 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede take down the Sioux City Musketeers to jump a position in the Western Conference. Defenseman Filip Norderberg and Matthew Grimes both earned their first goals of the season while goaltender Ryan Manzella earned his fourth win of the season.

The game got off to a slow start, with little action taking place. Sioux City Musketeers were able to make the first tally at 12:53 of the first period. Despite being down to start the game, the Herd were able to create a lot of great scoring opportunities for themselves that they could not convert on. They were able to build momentum through the end of the period with help from goalie Ryan Manzella making some great saves. It was a clean period with no penalties from either side, and Stampede took the edge over the Musketeers by outshooting them 9 to 6.

The second period followed suit with little action occurring outside of the center ice to start. The first piece of action took place at 8:19 when Musketeers' Owen Keefe was called for hooking. With the season-long struggle on the power play, the Stampede failed to convert on the opportunity and did not score. At 15:48 Filip Nordberg got the Stampede on the board with assists from Alexei Vlasov and Ethan Wyttenbach. Some action after the goal celebration sent Sioux City's Kason Muscutt and Stampede's Jake Merens to the penalty box, for unsportsmanlike conduct. Throughout the second period, Stampede continued to control the puck, outshooting the Musketeers once again, this time 15 to 3.

Unlike the first two periods, the third period started heated. Filip Nordberg and Jackson Crowder dropped their gloves at 1:55, both receiving 15 minutes to serve in the penalty box. The rest of the game was dominated by the Stampede who completely took over the pace of the game. The Stampede took the lead at 12:44 when Matthew Grimes snuck in a goal. Continuing with the momentum was McNelis, getting a putback goal off the rebound at 15:25. Hunter Anderson and Noah Urness both earned their second assists of the night, moving the Stampede lead to 3-1 at the end of the third period. To end the game, Jake Merens sent a pass ahead to Austin Baker who followed the puck in for the final, empty netter. The goal sealed the Stampede's 4-1 win over the Musketeers. The Stampede now move to fourth in the Western Conference.

Stampede led the game in shots on goal with 41 shots on goal and Sioux City only put up 15 on the night.

Ryan Manzella earned his fourth win of the season with 14 saves. He now holds a 2.45 goals against average and .902 save percentage.

This weekend, the Sioux Falls Stampede and Omaha Lancers will play in a home-and-home series. The series will start on Friday night in Omaha before traveling to Sioux Falls for the Stampede's annual Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, November 16th, will receive a camo Stampede hat courtesy of Royal River Casino. The Herd will also don specialty military jerseys that will be raffled throughout the game. The proceeds from the raffle will benefit Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up. Tickets to all Stampede home games can be purchased by calling 605.275.4625.

