Tri-City Storm Signs Oliver Ozogany to Tender Agreement

The Tri-City Storm has signed Oliver Ozogany to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Ozogany is a 6'2," 170-lb forward from Bratislava, Slovakia currently playing with the Cleveland Barons AAA 15U and 16U programs. Tri-City's tender spent the majority of last season with the Oakmoor Academy Patriots AAA 15U program where he had 45 goals, 47 assists and 104 penalty minutes in 64 games. In 50 appearances with Oakmoor's 16U team, Ozogany logged 32 goals, 16 assists and 26 penalty minutes. He recorded five goals and one assist in the 16U playoffs.

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2009 birth year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Storm relinquish their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will be on their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

