Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday

TOLEDO, OH - Beginning Thursday, April 8, at 11 a.m. all fans can purchase their tickets for Mud Hens home games.

A very limited number of single game tickets will be available due to the set capacity for home contests this season. The Mud Hens can host 30-percent capacity, or up to 4,000 fans per game. The actual game-to-game capacity number will fluctuate between 2,700 and 4,000 depending on how seating pods are sold in socially distanced groups of up to six people. All tickets will have an assigned location and availability will vary depending on the pod size selected.

Due to current 2021 Health & Safety Guidelines there will be no "General Admission" or "Standing Room Only" tickets sold at Mud Hens home games.â¯

New in 2021- Reserve Your Table

In addition to single game tickets in the seating bowl, you can now reserve a table with family and friends in the Home Run Terrace, Hessman Home Run Alley, and the ALL-NEW Right Field Patio and Patio Suites. All locations will have assigned section and table and provide amazing views of the field PLUS the best chance to catch a home run ball at Fifth Third Field. Check out the views here.

NEW: Right Field Patio (between Section 119 & 120)

Located just beyond the Home Run Fence in right field with excellent views of the video board and field. The Right Field Patio features (6) four-person tables with chairs and (10) six-person picnic tables.

$56: Four-person table reservation includes 4 game tickets

$84: Six-person table reservation includes 6 game tickets

NEW: Patio Suites (Section 103, 119)

Located along the first and third baseline the NEW Patio Suites put your small group of up to six and right smack in the heart of the ballpark experience. Tremendous views and easy access to all concourse amenities- food, bars and restaurants. ONLY six (6) Concourse Patio Suites available every game.

$125: Private pod on concourse with patio tables, chairs and soft seating and 6 game tickets

Home Run Terrace (Section 120, 121 & 122)

Tables are positioned throughout the three-tiered terrace above the home run fence in right and center field. The Home Run Terrace features (80) six-person picnic tables.

$84: Six-person table includes 6 game tickets

Hessman Home Run Alley (between Section 122 & 101)

Located beyond the Left Field home run fence, this space is named for the site where Home Run King Mike Hessman, hit many of his 433 minor league record-breaking home runs. Hessman Home Run Alley features (19) four-person tables.

$56: Four-person table reservation and includes 4 game tickets

Single Game Tickets- $20

Groups of 10- Call 419-725-4367

Fans planning to attend a game at Fifth Third Field during the 2021 season are encouraged to visit the Know Before You Go page to learn more about the new safety protocols and procedures in place at Fifth Third Field.

To reserve a table or purchase single game tickets go to www.mudhens.com or call the box office at 419-725-4367. The team will release additional single game tickets throughout the year. Fans can sign up to receive an alert when single game tickets get released, text BASEBALL to 1-833-585-1404.

