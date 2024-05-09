Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, May 16

Waterloo, Iowa - The start of the Waterloo Bucks 2024 season is just under three weeks away and a sure sign that the season is near is the opening of the Waterloo Bucks Ticket Office.

The Bucks Ticket Office opens for the 2024 season on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available online through the Bucks website at www.waterloobucks.com, in person at Riverfront Stadium, or by calling the Bucks Ticket Office at (319) 232-5633. Ticket office hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

2024 season ticket packages, 10-game coupon books, and group outings are currently on sale.

The Bucks open their 30th season of play versus the Willmar Stingers at Riverfront Stadium on Monday, May 27. Team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in Riverfront Stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including a 474-square foot LED Video Board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

