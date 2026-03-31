Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







Single-game tickets for the 2026 Saskatoon Mamba season are officially on sale.

We've built this season with access and value in mind, including new youth pricing in select areas to help make Mamba games more affordable for families.

This year:

Tickets start at $25

Youth tickets in select areas start at $19

From first-time fans to longtime supporters, this is your chance to lock in the games you want before the best seats are gone.

A NEW OPTION FOR MAMBA FAMILIES

Built around feedback we've heard from fans and families, the Mamba Family Season Pack is designed to offer a more accessible, family-friendly way to enjoy the full season together.

New for 2026: The Mamba Family Season Pack

The Mamba Family Season Pack includes:

2 adult season tickets

2 youth season tickets (ages 3-17)

Access to all 10 home games

Games across SaskTel Centre and Merlis Belsher Place

Please note: the Family Season Pack must be purchased as a complete 4-ticket package.

CONTACT OUR TEAM TODAY

CALL (306) 518-0559







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 31, 2026

Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Saskatoon Mamba

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