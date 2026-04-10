Devonté Bandoo Returns to Saskatoon

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba are proud to announce the return of franchise all-time leading scorer Devonté Bandoo, marking a highly anticipated homecoming for one of the most accomplished and respected players in team history.

Bandoo, who previously starred with the franchise during its time as the Saskatchewan Rattlers, re-enters the organization as a cornerstone player and proven leader. His return signals a significant step forward for the Mamba as the team builds toward a competitive 2026 season.

"Devonté represents everything we value as an organization - skill, leadership, and professionalism," said Isaiah Fox, Head Coach of the Saskatoon Mamba. "Bringing him back to

Saskatoon is not only a major addition on the court, but also a meaningful moment for the fans and community."

A native of Ontario, Canada, Bandoo developed his game at Finney High School and Westview Centennial before emerging as a standout at Hutchinson Community College. He later continued his success at Baylor University, where he earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2020 while competing at one of the top programs in NCAA basketball.

Since turning professional, Bandoo has built an impressive resume across multiple levels of the game. In the Canadian Elite Basketball League, he has consistently performed at a high level, including averaging 16.3 points per game on 46.8% shooting and an elite 46% from three-point range during the 2024/25 season with Saskatchewan Rattlers. Across multiple seasons with the franchise, Bandoo has regularly hovered around the 16-17 points per game mark, while contributing across the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, and defensive intensity.

Widely regarded as one of the league's most consistent and high-level performers, Bandoo is known for his elite perimeter shooting, basketball IQ, and ability to lead both on and off the court. As the franchise's all-time leading scorer, his impact on the organization is already firmly established.

"I'm thrilled to be back in Saskatchewan under the new organization! I'm looking forward to this next chapter and excited to bring home a championship." said Bandoo.

Fans can expect Bandoo to play a central role as the Mamba usher in a new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action - single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 10, 2026

Devonté Bandoo Returns to Saskatoon - Saskatoon Mamba

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