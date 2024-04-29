Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

April 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Single-game tickets for Season 12 and the 2024 season are now available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased three different ways: by visiting lakeshorechinooks.com and clicking on the "Buy Tickets" tab, calling 262-618-4659, or stopping at the team's offices in Menomonee Falls (N83W13280 Leon Road). The team's office is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The stadium box office will only be open on game days at the time gates open, one hour before the first pitch.

Kids two and under are free provided they do not need a seat. Seniors ages 55+ will receive a $1 discount. There is a $2 increase on single-game tickets purchased the day of the games so make sure to purchase your tickets early.

Vouchers of all types can also now be redeemed. Vouchers can be mailed to our mailing address (N83 W13280 Leon Road Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) and the tickets will then be left at will call. Individuals can also bring their vouchers to the team's office and turn into tickets immediately.

Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The Chinooks home opener at Moonlight Graham Field is set for Friday, May 31st at 6:35pm. Single-game, season ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. The promotional schedule can be found on our official website.

