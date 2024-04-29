Former Lakeshore Chinook Will Klein Debuts with the Royals

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Will Klein made his Major League debut for the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2024. Klein is the 347th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Klein, who played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University, played for the Chinooks in 2019. He was drafted by the Royals in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

In 2019 with the Chinooks, Klein appeared in 16 games and was 2-2 with a .86 ERA. He struck out 38 batters in 21.0 innings and had seven saves.

Klein started his professional career in 2021 with the Quad Cities River Bandits of the High-A Central League. In 36 games he was 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He struck out 121 and had four saves in 70.1 innings pitched.

In 2022 Klein spent the full season in the Texas League with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He pitched 43.2 innings and was 1-1 with 55 strikeouts.

Klein started the 2023 season with the Naturals and then was promoted, after 21 games, to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 49 games and was 1-5 with a 4.62 ERA. He had 93 strikeouts in 64.1 innings and saved four games.

The 2024 season started with Klein back in Omaha where he had appeared in nine games and was 0-0 with a .82 ERA along with 12 strikeouts over 11.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Klein entered the game in the 8th inning and pitched one inning allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two.

