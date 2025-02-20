Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for Space Cowboys Home Games

February 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are on sale now. Fans can purchase single-game tickets online here or at Regions Bank Ticket Office.

The entire promotional schedule for 2025 has also been announced for Sugar Land and can be found here. Along with unique giveaways, postgame concerts, fireworks shows and engaging theme nights, the Space Cowboys promotional schedule features daily promotions including Silver Stars Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company, Goodwill Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, Fauxback Friday and Orion's Kids Day.

Memberships are also available for the 2025 season, including full-season memberships and partial season memberships, starting with three-game mini plans and ranging up to half-season plans.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25.

