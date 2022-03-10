NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday

March 10, 2022 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release


EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will begin the 2022 season on April 8 at Funko Field with single game tickets going on sale on March 14th at 10:00 AM. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at AquaSox.com, over the phone at (425) 258-3673 or in person at the team's front office, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Single game tickets start as low as $10.00 and are available for all 66 home games in 2022. See below for a breakdown of single game ticket pricing.

Diamond Club $22.00

Field Box $18.00

Upper Box $15.00

General Admission $10.00

All AquaSox ticket packages are also still available - full season tickets, half season tickets, 22 game ticket plans and flex plans.

The 2022 promotional schedule will be released soon.

