Single Game Tickets on Sale Event - February 29th 3-7 PM

February 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge will put individual tickets on sale this Thursday, February 29th. In honor of Leap Day the Wind Surge will offer special ticket discounts at the ballpark.

Join us Thursday, February 29th in the Fidelity Bank Bravely Onward Club at Riverfront Stadium from 3:00 - 7:00 PM for our single-game ticket on-sale event.

Fans can enjoy Beer Specials, stadium tours, a first look at 2024 promotional items and themed jerseys!

The Wichita Wind Surge are offering TICKET SPECIALS: $2.29 Berm Tickets AND 2 for $29 Dugout Select tickets for Opening Day. SPECIALS ARE AVAILABLE IN PERSON ONLY.

Parking is available in the Maple Street parking lot at the ballpark.

Please note: Tickets will go on sale online at 10 AM on Friday at www.windsurge.com

The Surge open their season on April 5th at Riverfront Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate). The Wind Surge will be home for 69 games from April through September. Season tickets, group tickets and hospitality are on sale now. Click here for the full 2024 Promotional Schedule. https://www.milb.com/wichita/tickets/promotions

