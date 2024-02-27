Drillers Announce Exciting Promotional Lineup for the 2024 Season

February 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The start of the 2024 season for the Tulsa Drillers is just over one month away, and today the club announced the details on an exciting list of promotions that will highlight the schedule. The promotions for this season are headlined by 24 Fireworks Shows, the most ever at ONEOK Field, and some brand-new, unique giveaway items that fans of all ages are sure to love.

The Drillers will open their season with a six-game home stand beginning on Tuesday, April 9 when they Drillers host Arkansas at ONEOK Field. Opening Night activities include a pregame parade with youth softball and baseball teams, a first-ever Opening Night postgame fireworks display, and all fans will receive a 2024 schedule magnet as they exit the stadium.

Highlighting the rest of opening week is a bobblehead of Drillers manager Scott Hennessey for the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, April 11, as well as the first Grand Slam Saturday giveaway featuring a Drillers hoodie for the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, April 13.

The second home stand of the season will feature Go Green Night and a Drillers canvas tote bag on Thursday, April 25, followed by back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.

The month of May includes several great theme nights and one of our biggest Fireworks Shows of the season. It all starts with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, May 3. The following night, Saturday, May 4, will be Star Wars Night.

May is also filled with great giveaways, including a DrillVille T-Shirt giveaway on Thursday, May 2 and a Drillers Golf Hat giveaway on Thursday, May 16. Then on Monday, May 27 we will celebrate Memorial Day with a huge postgame Fireworks Show.

June highlights will include a return of the T-Town Clowns uniforms on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. June 15 will also have a T-Town Clowns hat giveaway. This one-of-a-kind cap features a team photo of the original T-Town Clowns on the under-brim. The following day, Sunday, June 16, we celebrate Father's Day with a special Drillers Golf Polo for the first 500 dads in attendance. We will wrap up the month with the 12th annual Mickey Mantle Night on Saturday, June 29. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a special commemorative ring that will celebrate Mantle's 1962 MVP award. A special postgame Fireworks Show will conclude the night.

The Drillers open July by celebrating our nation's birthday with back-to-back-to-back Fireworks Extravaganzas on Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6, in what will be the biggest shows of the year! The following week, TulsaSound Weekend presented by Busch Light, returns on July 11-14. This includes a TulsaSound Jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, July 13.

The Drillers will open August with the return of the Tulsa Noodlers on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2. The following night, Saturday, August 3, with the new school year about to begin, we will hold our Back-to-School night with the first 1,000 kids receiving a Drillers backpack.

The always popular Chick-fil-A 918 Weekend will take place on August 15-18, with new cap and uniform designs for the 2024 season. More details on this next adventure will be coming soon!

We conclude the season in the first week of September with a packed promotional schedule. Thursday, September 5 we will celebrate the kickoff of football season with a Drillers Football jersey for the first 1,000 fans. Friday, September 6 is the return of Oklahoma City Thunder Night, which includes a postgame Fireworks Show. Then on Saturday, September 7 our final Grand Slam Saturday can't be released just yet, but we guarantee that it will be a fan favorite.

The final game of the regular season takes place on Sunday, September 8 and will include our Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show.

The large promotional calendar will also contain a number of season-long promotions that will correspond with a day of the week. These fun offerings will include:

$2 Tuesdays - Back again in 2024, each Tuesday game* features $2 Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn Tickets (does not include the $1 Oklahoma state tax fee), as well as $2 select concession items. All seating bowl tickets are also available for just $9.18 (*Does not include Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9).

Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws - Fans can bring their dogs to the games on Wednesday nights and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn areas or from the Budweiser Terrace. We also offer $3 White Claws for fans ages 21 and over!

FOX23 Thursdays - Headlined by 1,000-piece giveaway items, every Thursday also includes $3 16 oz beers and sodas!

News On 6 Friday Night Fireworks - Every Friday game will be followed by a Fireworks Show. There is no better way to begin the weekend than taking in a Drillers game and a great fireworks display in downtown Tulsa!

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturdays - Saturday games all season will feature a great giveaway item or a post-game Fireworks Show.

FUNday Sunday - Every Sunday game that doesn't have a Fireworks Show will feature a giveaway, varying between 500-1,000 items. Also, all kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a meal voucher that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, bag of chips, Hiland Dairy ice cream, and a drink. After the game, the young fans can run the bases at ONEOK Field!

If all that is not enough, the schedule will also include five weekday, day games. Your chances to get away from work and enjoy baseball under the sun will take place on April 10, April 24, May 1, May 15, June 12 and September 4.

Individual tickets for each of the 69 games at ONEOK Field this season will go on sale this week on Thursday, February 29 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office as well as online at TulsaDrillers.com.

To guarantee your ticket to any of the great promotions listed above, check out all of our membership options that are currently available.

It's time to #FireItUp with Drillers Baseball in 2024!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 27, 2024

Drillers Announce Exciting Promotional Lineup for the 2024 Season - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.