Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday at 10 am

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that individual game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 am CT.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.

Ticket prices are offered in five different pricing sections, starting as low as $16. Groups of 10 or more people receive a discount off the regular price of the tickets, in addition to many other benefits. For more information on group sales, fans can call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or.

The Admirals still have a number of outstanding season tickets packages still available for the upcoming season, starting at just $144. For more information, or to purchase season tickets, fans can call the Admirals office or.

The Admirals drop the puck on the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Chicago on Saturday, October 15th. They will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

