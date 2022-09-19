Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild Announce Open Practices at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the Minnesota Wild will hold an open practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 11. The event will be free and open to the general public.

Wells Fargo Arena opens at 9 a.m. and the Iowa Wild take the ice for practice at 9:30 a.m. Fans may enter Wells Fargo Arena via both the North and South doors. The Minnesota Wild open practice begins at 11:30 a.m. and is followed by an autograph session in the Wells Fargo Arena concourse.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Minnesota Wild to Des Moines," said Mike Murray, General Manager of the Iowa Wild. "It will be a unique opportunity for fans in Iowa to get a firsthand look at an NHL practice."

Fans wishing to attend the open practice may secure free tickets online ahead of time or at the Wells Fargo Arena box office on the day of the event. Parking is free.

"As we enter the 10th season of Iowa Wild hockey, we want to reward the best fans in the American Hockey League with special opportunities to celebrate the team," said Allie (Brown) Korinek, Vice President of Business Operations for the Iowa Wild. "We look forward to welcoming back Iowa Wild alumni who have moved up to Minnesota and giving fans the chance to interact with NHL superstars."

The open practice is the first opportunity for Wild 365 members to pick up their gifts and for VIP Wild 365 members to pick up their jerseys.

Following the open practice, fans will have the chance to get autographs from their favorite Minnesota Wild players in the concourse. There will be no posed photography and autographs will be limited to one item per fan.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

