Simon's Generosity Continues to Fuel Reno Aces Annual Toy Donation with JAKKS Pacific to Benefit Local Charities

December 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - With the holiday season spreading throughout Northern Nevada, the Reno Aces have been spreading joy to local charities with thousands of toys during its annual toy donation in partnership with JAKKS Pacific throughout the holiday season. This year, the Aces have partnered with the following seven local charities for its annual toy donation:

Ashlee's Toy Closet

Boys & Girls Club Truckee Meadows

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Toys for Tots - Tahoe Truckee

Toys for Tots - Washoe County

Washoe County Sherriff's Office

Women and Children's Center of the Sierra

"Giving back to the Northern Nevada community, especially during the holiday season is a pillar for the entire Reno Aces organization," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Thanks to the generosity of our owner, Herb Simon, and his long-standing friendship with Stephan Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific Inc., we can bring joy to countless children and families throughout the Reno-Tahoe territory. These toy donations exemplify the heart of our organization and the Aces' commitment to spreading happiness and hope to those who need it the most."

Simon and Berman have been longtime friends, partnering for over a decade to make toy donations. The partnership has led to thousands of toys to various non-profits and charities in Northern Nevada and Central Indiana.

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

