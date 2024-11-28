Silverstein Eye Centers Becomes Field Naming Rights Partner

November 28, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets are proud to announce Silverstein Eye Centers as the official field naming rights partner of the Kansas City Comets. The partnership will run through 2026, with an option until 2028.

Silverstein Eye Centers Field will host the reigning Eastern Conference champion Comets for 12 regular-season games in 2024-25. The iconic blue turf inside Cable Dahmer Arena will host another exciting season of Hot Winter Nights.

Silverstein Eye Centers is an eye care practice providing a full range of eye care services with offices in Kansas City and Odessa, MO. In 2022, Dr. Steven Silverstein was named one of the best cataract surgeons in America by Best Cataract Surgeons in America.

"What an exciting time for Kansas City soccer! Our three teams are outstanding, and the opportunity to partner with the Comets and their fans is especially exciting to our practice staff, families, and me," said Dr. Steven Silverstein.

"The Kansas City Comets are one of the most dynamic and talented teams in the US, and it is a humbling honor to partner with the team, coaches, and staff," Dr. Silverstein added. "With the World Cup coming to Kansas City in 2026, there has never been a better time to be a Comets fan, and part of the family! It is such an honor for our practice of extraordinary doctors and staff to be the team Eye Care Practice and sponsor for our Comets!"

The first game on Silverstein Eye Centers Field is coming up this Sunday, December 1, when the Comets play host to the St. Louis Ambush.

