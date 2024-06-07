Sign up Today for IceDogs Kids Summer Camp

June 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







We are hosting our IceDogs Summer Camp for ages 2010- 2012 & 2013 - 2015. The camp will be hosted at Seymour Hannah Arena, the dates are as follows:

August 12 - 16

August 19 - 23

Camp will run from 9:15am to 2:15pm!

During this camp we will be focused on helping develop young aspiring athletes in the Niagara Region. There will be a focus on skating, puck skills, and developing hockey IQ. The first Ice session will be primarily skills and the second will be more geared towards tactic drills and small area games. A day at the IceDogs in Training camp includes:

2 on Ice Sessions (Total of 10) led by IceDogs Coaches and Players

1 Off-Ice Training

1 Team Building Session

Total price per week is $399.99 + tax. ($451.98 total)

Please contact Raiven De Souza at r.desouza@niagaraicedogs.net to register or for any questions.

Go Dogs Go!

