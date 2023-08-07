Shutout by Eugene Leaves Tri-City Feeling Green

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Jorge Marcheco

The pitching and defense of the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-20 2H, 50-52) held the stout offense of the Eugene Emeralds (18-18 2H, 52-50) to only two runs Sunday night, but three Eugene pitchers combined to shut down Tri-City and claim a split with a 2-0 shutout victory at Gesa Stadium.

Dust Devils starter Jorge Marcheco (3-1) gave his team another solid start by going 5.1 innings and giving up two runs on six hits, walking one and striking out six. The righty living in the Dominican Republic has now struck out 33 and walked only three in his first five starts at the High-A level, keeping his team in the game in every outing.

Tri-City's offense got runners on base in three of the first four innings, including DH Adrian Placencia singling in his first two at-bats. All three, though, would be erased from the basepaths: two via double plays and one via a bad break on an errant pickoff throw. The home nine, in the end, only saw two men reach scoring position in the ballgame, and both were stranded at third.

Emeralds DH Ghordy Santos scored both runs of the game, first by doubling off the right-center field wall in the 3rd inning and coming in on an RBI double by CF Carter Howell. Santos then went higher and farther in his next at-bat, homering to right to double the lead for the 2-0 final margin. On the mound, Eugene starter Trevor McDonald and relievers Daniel Blair (1-1) and Hunter Dula (7th save) piled up eight strikeouts of Dust Devils batters and walked only one.

Hits were hard to come by for Tri-City, who had six in total. Both Placencia and 1B Matt Coutney (2-3, 2B) had multi-hit games, and LF Steven Rivas and 2B Arol Vera added singles on the night. The bullpen also helped to keep things close, as relievers Dylan Phillips, Jared Southard and Willian Suarez combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of work. Phillips struck out four in 1.2 scoreless frames, Southard got himself both in and out of bases-loaded trouble in the 8th, and Suarez defused a bases-loaded, no out jam in the 9th.

The contest was the seventh game in the two-week Dust Devils homestand that was a shutout. Tri-City took four of the seven games in which one team did not score, ending up 6-6 in their 12 games at home in the Second Half.

Two weeks on the road await the Dust Devils, beginning with a six-game set against the league-leading Vancouver Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The opener of the series has been slated for a 7:05 p.m. start Tuesday night. Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, August 22 for a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox. Tickets for both the Everett series and all games are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

