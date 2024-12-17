Shute Shield-Winning Captain Ben Houston Is Hoping to Add to his Career Trophy Cabinet, Signing with RFCLA for 2025

December 17, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Houston led Sydney side Randwick to the club championship in 2023, ending a decades-long drought in the process.

Houston comes from a strong rugby pedigree, with his father, Mark, playing for Sydney Shute Shield side Eastwood and his uncle, Scott Wisemantel, a former assistant with the Wallabies and England.

The 25-year-old found himself with an opportunity to train with the Wests Tigers in Australia's National Rugby League in 2023, giving him an insight into a professional-level organization.

While that didn't become a long-term option, Houston went on to make his mark with Randwick in the Shute Shield, leading the team to that trophy in 2023.

The 196cm, 122kg backrower has been on the cusp of professional rugby in the past few years, on the edge of the Waratahs and Aussie Sevens squads as well as his chance with the Tigers.

Houston is a physical, dynamic backrower who has been looking to beef up somewhat as he progresses through the rugby ranks.

Holding a degree in construction management, Houston has managed his rugby commitments with full-time work, squeezing in gym sessions and training before and after long days on construction sites.

Houston had the world at his feet when considering his next step in rugby but opted to make the move to LA, to continue his rugby journey with some familiar faces.

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said Houston's leadership by example would be a great addition to the team.

"He had options to potentially move over to France but he decided to come and work with us, both myself and Denno (assistant Dave Dennis) have worked with Ben before and we know his background and where he wants to go with his rugby," he said.

"We really want to help him progress and he is going to help us be a successful club.

"He's a leader by actions and I know he will make the most of the opportunities he's given."

