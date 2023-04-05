Shuckers Win Exhibition Game Over Pearl River CC, Set to Open Season Friday

Biloxi Shuckers' Ethan Murray on game day

BILOXI, MS - Jeferson Quero and Ethan Murray both homered in the first two innings to set the stage for an 8-0 Biloxi Shuckers' exhibition game win over the Pearl River Community College Wildcats. The game marked the first match-up between the two teams, and the final exhibition game before the Shuckers open the season on Friday, April 7 against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park.

Nine Shuckers pitchers helped to strike out 15 Wildcats, including a perfect sixth inning with three strikeouts from Robbie Baker and multiple from Justin Jarvis, Adam Seminaris and Darrell Thompson.

The Shuckers started the scoring early, with Jackson Chourio coming home after he drew a walk to start the inning. One batter later, Warren drove in Tyler Black with a single to left. Quero's home run would extend the lead to 4-0 before the end of the inning.

Biloxi added on two more with Murray's home run in the second to drive in outfielder Carlos Rodriguez. Two more Shuckers would score in the third off two wild pitches, three walks and a hit batter to help Biloxi take an 8-0 lead.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

