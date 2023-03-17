Shuckers to Host National Anthem Auditions on March 25 at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will be hosting auditions to perform the National Anthem during the 2023 season on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MGM Park.

Those wishing to audition can enter the ballpark through the north gate. Performers are expected to perform the entirety of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in less than two minutes. Individual singers, instrumentalists and bands are all welcome to audition and are required to complete a contact form before auditioning.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

