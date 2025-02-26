Shuckers to Honor 10th Anniversary Season with Commemorative Logo

February 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - In celebration of the Biloxi Shuckers' 10th season on the Coast, the team has announced a commemorative 10th-anniversary logo. The logo will appear on merchandise as well as the team's home and blue alternate jerseys in 2025. Fans can purchase commemorative 10th-anniversary shirts in blue or coral and patches online or at the Shuckers Shop at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers will begin their home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones and open the season at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 4.

"2025 is going to be an extraordinary season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This logo celebrates not only our history but Biloxi's history. We're so excited to proudly display this logo on our jerseys for this upcoming season and we're looking forward to seeing so many fans proudly wearing this logo."

The logo, designed by Brandiose, who created the team's Shuckers, King Cakes and Beach Chickens identities, features the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse, which dates back to 1848. The logo also features the Shuckers oyster logo, a staple of the team's identity since it was unveiled in 2015.

Marquee matchups during the 10th anniversary season include Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 against the Knoxville Smokies, the Shuckers Independence Day Extravaganza on Friday, July 4 against Pensacola and the team's special Labor Day game on Monday, September 1 against Pensacola.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 26, 2025

Shuckers to Honor 10th Anniversary Season with Commemorative Logo - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.