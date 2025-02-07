Shuckers to Celebrate the Coast with 228 Day on February 28 at Shuckers Plaza

February 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced today that the team will celebrate the Coast and the area they call home with a 228 Day celebration on Friday, February 28 from noon until 2:28 p.m. at Shuckers Plaza outside Keesler Federal Park. 228 Day, celebrated in honor of Biloxi's 228 area code, will feature discounts, prizes and a celebration of the Coast.

"There's nothing we love more than the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to continue our tradition of celebrating 228 Day at the ballpark and we can't wait to see our fans."

The event will feature a "Happy Hour" of $2.28 for soda, Dasani water, popcorn, chips and hot dogs. Fans can splash in with $2.28 PBR, Miller Lite and Yunegling. Other beer selections and ready-to-drink cocktails will also be available for a discounted price. Fans can also save with the following discounts in the Shuckers Shop: 228 Day T-Shirt for $22.88, all Marvel Shirts will be sold for $22.88, Marvel 59Fifty Fitted Caps for $28.88, Marvel 39Thirty Caps for $22.88 and Marvel 9Twenty Caps for $22.88. Fans can also purchase two Shuckers jerseys plus a fitted cap for $228.88.

During the event, fans can enjoy a Bounce House, corn hole, Connect 4, wiffle ball and music from DJ Howze. The Humane Society of South Mississippi and The Pet Connection Ocean Springs will be in attendance.

Throughout the day, fans can also splash in with two reserved level tickets for $28 and 25 undated reserved level tickets for $228.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

