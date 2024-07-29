Shuckers Sprint into August with Series against Trash Pandas

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers finish out the month of July and sprint into August with a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. It makes the only series of the year between the two teams at Keesler Federal Park. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Schooner's Splash Zone and the boardwalk free of charge throughout the season!

TUESDAY, JULY 30, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and a T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway featuring team dogs Barqs and Shuck for the first 250 fans. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park for game two of the series! All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday at the ballpark! It's also Sparklight Advertising Night where fans can enter to win giveaways during every half-inning. The first 500 fans will also receive a King Cakes Mini Statue presented by Coca-Cola and the Shuckers will play as the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty hats and jerseys! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens on a special Shuck Yeah Saturday! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Beach Chickens Bobblehead presented by Conecuh Sausage. The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund will also present a $4,000 donation to VetsRecover in a pregame ceremony.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers finish the series with Faith and Family Night on Fun Day Sunday! Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

