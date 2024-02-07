Shuckers Shop Set for Expansion Ahead of 2024 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Shuckers Shop, located behind home plate at Shuckers Ballpark, will be renovated ahead of the 2024 season, the Shuckers' ninth on the Coast. The new Shuckers Shop will double in size, including new retail space for an expanded selection of Shuckers merchandise, including the newly announced Biloxi King Cakes alternate identity.

"As we enter our ninth season on the Coast, we're excited to double the size of our shop for fans to experience throughout the year," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This allows us to have an expanded selection of merchandise available to our fans on game day and an improved shopping experience."

Fans can still shop at the ballpark throughout the offseason and online while the renovations occur. Biloxi King Cakes t-shirts, hats and apparel are also available. Fans can pre-order King Cakes on-field caps and jerseys through the team store and online.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding their 2024 tickets, promotional schedule, fireworks, giveaways, character appearances and more in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available now for all three games of the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic featuring Southern Miss, Nicholls, Mississippi State, New Orleans and South Alabama. The three-game Hancock Whitney Classic will be played on Tuesday, February 27, Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

