Shuckers Return from the All-Star Break with Jam-Packed Homestand

July 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to action starting on Friday, July 19 after the team's four-day All-Star Break and their nine-game road trip against the Mississippi Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts. The Shuckers start their push for the 2024 Southern League Playoffs with a three-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Keesler Federal Park! Kids can run the bases after every game with the Kids Fun Run presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

FRIDAY, JULY 19, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday and Mississippi State Night! The first 500 fans will receive a special co-branded Shuckers and Mississippi State T-Shirt at the gates.

SATURDAY, JULY 20, 6:05 p.m.

It's a special Shuck Yeah Saturday with Dino Night! Join the Shuckers on a prehistoric journey with a live appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs throughout the night! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers' Camo replica jersey presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The Shuckers will also make a $2,000 donation to the Naval Construction Battalion at the Gulfport Seabee Base through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, JULY 21, 5:05 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas in July with the Shuckers on a fun-filled Fun Day Sunday! Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

