Shuckers Offering Season Ticket Incentives with Shuck Nation Sweepstakes

February 22, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - For the next two weeks, the Biloxi Shuckers will be offering four prize incentives as part of their 'Shuck Nation Sweepstakes.' Fans that purchase a new qualified season ticket plan with the Shuckers between February 22 and March 4 will be entered to win.

During the week of February 22 to 25, the Shuckers will give away an autographed bobblehead of Biloxi native Fred Haise. Haise was part of the Apollo 13 mission and was honored by the Shuckers at a home game in 2021. Entrants will also have a chance to win a Milwaukee Brewers' gift bag, including a Brewers' hat, t-shirt and several bobbleheads from the Brewers 50th anniversary season.

For the final week of the sweepstakes, the Shuckers will give away a suite for a Sunday through Thursday game, excluding Opening Day and July 3, for the 2022 season. Additionally, entrants will have an opportunity to win a game-worn Biloxi Shuckers #2 jersey, which has been worn by the likes of Brewers' #3 prospect Brice Turang, Luis Aviles Jr., Weston Wilson and Jake Hager.

Entries can be made here along with all contest details.

The Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic, a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

