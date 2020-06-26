Shuckers Launch "Schooner's Landing" Golf Experience in July

June 26, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - With a pristine field awaiting and the best part of the summer on the horizon, the Biloxi Shuckers announced on Friday that MGM Park will be transformed into a golf experience unlike any other on the coast over each of the first three weekends in July.

'Schooner's Landing' will have tee times available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for foursomes to hit the links for a nine-hole course at the ballpark and for groups up to eight to take on the Target Challenge from one of MGM Park's party decks on the suite level. This unique experience, presented by F.E.B. Distributing, Raising Cane's and Pine Belt Dermatology, will begin July 2 and run through July 19 and require a tee time reservation.

"Golf is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors, practice safe social distancing and enjoy a summer day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We wanted to offer something unique with this crossover between baseball and golf that people can't get anywhere else and allow our community to enjoy this great facility while we await Minor League Baseball's return."

On the nine-hole course, the greens will be located in the MGM Park outfield and fans will hit from nine different tee boxes, located throughout the ballpark, including home plate, the party decks and the concourse. Players will have two balls to hit at each tee box and will attempt to land the ball within a ring closest to the appropriate flagstick. A member of the Shuckers staff will accompany each group as their caddie.

Golfers should bring their own clubs. A pitching wedge and 9-iron is recommended. Clubs lower than a 7-iron will not be permitted. Pricing starts at $25 per person. Tee times will be available every half hour from 8 am to 2:30 pm.

Starting at 4:15 pm, hourly reservations for the Target Challenge from each of the two party decks will be available. Golfers will be able to compete with up to seven friends in the target challenge game or just enjoy taking some swings from one of the most scenic views at MGM Park.

To beat the heat on the course, golfers will be able to preorder concessions in advance to take on the course including buckets of beer. To reserve your tee time today, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email [email protected]

