Shuckers Finish July at Home with a Fun-Filled Homestand

July 24, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After a series win in Montgomery last week, the Biloxi Shuckers are set to return home for a six-game set with the Birmingham Barons. This series marks the Barons' only visit to MGM Park in 2023. Kids can also run the bases after every game presented Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi!

TUESDAY, JULY 25, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers open the home stand with a Biloxi Blues T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Martin's Potato Rolls for the first 250 fans! It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 6:35 p.m.

All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also host Bark in the Park, where fans and their four-legged fans can hang out on the berm for just $8.

THURSDAY, JULY 27, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate their home city with Biloxi Night! It's also Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

FRIDAY, JULY 28, 6:35 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game, and the Shuckers will celebrate Mardi Gras Night! It's also Corona Hard Seltzer Theme Night.

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 6:05 p.m.

It's a Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Back-to-School Night! Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the giveaway. The Shuckers will also honor another local organization as part of their Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SUNDAY, JULY 30, 5:05 p.m.

Fans have a chance to meet the Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir prior to their movie premiere! It's also Faith and Family Night at MGM Park. Groups of four or more can grab a Fun Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. Fans can receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing, receive pregame autographs and have a catch on the field after the game.

