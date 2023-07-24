Luis De Avila Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

July 24, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher Luis De Avila

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves pitcher Luis De Avila(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week Award winners for each of the 14 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. M-Braves starting pitcher Luis De Avila has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

De Avila tossed six no-hit innings with eight punchouts on Sunday against Tennessee, and the left-hander has not allowed a hit in 11 innings over his last two starts. Over those 11 innings, De Avila allowed no runs, five walks and 14 strikeouts.

The 22-year-old De Avila is 5-5 with a 3.04 ERA over 80 innings and 17 starts in his first Double-A season. He has 85 strikeouts to 41 walks. De Avila ranks among the league leaders in ERA (3.04, 3rd), starts (17, T-6th), opponent batting average (.208, 3rd), and WHIP (1.25, 5th).

Atlanta selected De Avila in the Rule 5 Draft from Kansas City in December of 2021. De Avila is a native of San Estanislao, Columbia.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The homestand features great promotions including a Max Fried Jersey Giveaway and Post-Game Fireworks.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.

