Gordon, Vodnik Traded to Colorado Rockies Organization

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves announced the following trade with the Colorado Rockies on Monday, July 24. The Braves acquired right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for current Mississippi Braves right-handed pitchers Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik.

The 23-year-old Vodnik has spent parts of the last three seasons with the M-Braves. The reliever is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 10 prospect. In 30 appearances for the M-Braves this season, Vodnik is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and four saves in 40 2/3 innings over 30 relief appearances. He has 56 strikeouts and 24 walks.

Overall, Vodnik has made 48 appearances for the M-Braves and 24 appearances in Triple-A, all of which were for Gwinnett in 2022. Atlanta drafted Vodnik in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old Gordon has spent time in Double-A and Triple-A this season. The starting pitcher is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 26 prospect. In 11 starts for the M-Braves, Gordon is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings. In the first Triple-A action of his career, Gordon made six appearances and five starts for Gwinnett. The right-hander went 1-4 with an 8.28 ERA in 29.1 innings for Gwinnett.

Gordon first came to Double-A Mississippi in May of 2022. Atlanta drafted Gordon in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment.

