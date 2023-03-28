Shuckers Face off against Pearl River CC in Exhibition Game on Wednesday, April 5

March 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - In preparation for the 2023 season, the Biloxi Shuckers will face the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in a seven-inning exhibition game on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at biloxishuckers.com and the MGM Park box office starting on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be sold as general admission tickets for $13, with students able to receive a ticket for $11. The exhibition game is included in all full Shuck Nation Memberships and tickets will automatically be placed into member accounts.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pearl River back to MGM Park," Shuckers' General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We loved having them at the ballpark last year to celebrate their national title, and we're looking forward to the game."

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM, the flagship station of the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network.

"Our guys will be given the unique chance to compete against some of the best prospects in the game of baseball," PRCC Head Coach Michael Avalon said. "We are very thankful to the Shuckers and the entire Brewers organization for awarding us this opportunity."

The Pearl River Community College Wildcats, located in Poplarville, Mississippi, are the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national champions and are currently ranked third nationally. The game marks the first-ever contest between the Shuckers and Pearl River Community College.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 28, 2023

Shuckers Face off against Pearl River CC in Exhibition Game on Wednesday, April 5 - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.