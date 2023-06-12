Shuckers, Brewers Announce RHP Abner Uribe Promoted to Triple-A

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Abner Uribe has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. In a corresponding move, INF/OF Noah Campbell has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A.

In 15 appearances with Biloxi, Uribe had a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings and tallied a team-high seven saves. He also struck out 46% of batters faced, the third-best mark in Double-A. Uribe touched 103 MPH during his final appearance with the Shuckers on Sunday against the Mississippi Braves.

Campbell returns to Biloxi after a .304 average in 10 games with the Nashville Sounds. With Biloxi, his .404 on-base percentage was the second-best in the Southern League at the time of his promotion.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

