Shuckers Announce Game Times for 2024 Season
October 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have officially announced game times for all 69 home games during the 2024 regular season. The Shuckers will begin the 2024 season in Biloxi on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for all ticket holders and at 5:15 p.m. for Shuck Nation Members.
Fans can get tickets for 2024 Shuck Nation Memberships with a $100 deposit by emailing the Shuckers Sales Department or by calling (228) 233-3465. Members will gain early entry to games through an exclusive Shuck Nation Gate.
For most games on Tuesday through Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for fans and at 5:15 p.m. for Shuck Nation members. The two exceptions will be on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8. The Shuckers will start at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Biscuits before playing an 11:05 a.m. game on Wednesday in Biloxi. The Shuckers will also play one Monday home game in 2024, facing off against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 p.m. on July 1.
All Saturday night games in Biloxi will start at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. for Shuck Nation Members. Sunday home games on April 7, April 21, May 12 and September 15 will start at 1:05 p.m. Gates for those four games will open at 12:00 p.m. and at 11:45 a.m. from Shuck Nation Members.
All other Sunday home games will begin at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and at 3:45 p.m. from Shuck Nation Members.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from October 6, 2023
- Shuckers Announce Game Times for 2024 Season - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Announce Game Times for 2024 Season
- MGM Park to Host Samford-Southeastern Louisiana for Fall Ball Game
- Auburn, Louisiana Tech Set to Face off at MGM Park
- 2023 Biloxi Shuckers Season Summary Notes
- Four Shuckers Named to Southern League All-Star Team, Rodriguez Named Pitcher of the Year