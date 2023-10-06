Shuckers Announce Game Times for 2024 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have officially announced game times for all 69 home games during the 2024 regular season. The Shuckers will begin the 2024 season in Biloxi on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for all ticket holders and at 5:15 p.m. for Shuck Nation Members.

Fans can get tickets for 2024 Shuck Nation Memberships with a $100 deposit by emailing the Shuckers Sales Department or by calling (228) 233-3465. Members will gain early entry to games through an exclusive Shuck Nation Gate.

For most games on Tuesday through Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for fans and at 5:15 p.m. for Shuck Nation members. The two exceptions will be on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8. The Shuckers will start at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Biscuits before playing an 11:05 a.m. game on Wednesday in Biloxi. The Shuckers will also play one Monday home game in 2024, facing off against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 p.m. on July 1.

All Saturday night games in Biloxi will start at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. for Shuck Nation Members. Sunday home games on April 7, April 21, May 12 and September 15 will start at 1:05 p.m. Gates for those four games will open at 12:00 p.m. and at 11:45 a.m. from Shuck Nation Members.

All other Sunday home games will begin at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and at 3:45 p.m. from Shuck Nation Members.

