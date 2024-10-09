Shuckers Announce Full Schedule, First Pitch Times for 10th Anniversary Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced the team's full 2025 schedule and home game times, which features 138 games, including 69 games at Keesler Federal Park during the Shuckers 10 th anniversary season. Shuckers fans can click HERE to purchase a 2025 Shuck Nation membership, guaranteeing tickets to every home game. For more information, fans are encouraged to contact the Shuckers sales team at 228-233-3465 or email the team at sales@biloxishuckers.com. Game times are subject to change prior to the season. Promotions and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Shuckers will begin the 2025 season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins) on Friday, April 4, with a three-game series before their home opener against the newest Southern League team, the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves), on Tuesday, April 8.

"Not only are we excited for another season of baseball on the Coast, but we're also excited to celebrate our 10 th anniversary season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're looking forward to 69 fun-filled dates at Keesler Federal Park and to see our great fans for another season."

As with the 2024 schedule, the Shuckers will play every team at Keesler Federal Park, including multiple homestands against divisional rivals Pensacola, Columbus and the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays). The Shuckers will also host at least one series against North Division opponents, including the Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs), Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) and Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels).

For most games on Tuesday through Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for fans and at 5:15 p.m. for Shuck Nation members. Exceptions include a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, April 8 against Columbus, Tuesday, May 6 against Pensacola, and Tuesday, July 8 against Birmingham. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. for Shuck Nation members. The Shuckers will also play three morning games with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday, April 9 against Columbus, Wednesday, May 7 against Pensacola and Wednesday, July 9 against Birmingham. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and at 9:45 a.m. for Shuck Nation members. The Shuckers will also play one Monday home game in 2025, facing off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. on September 1 for a Labor Day matchup.

All Saturday night games in Biloxi will start at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. for Shuck Nation Members. Sunday home games on April 13, April 27, May 11 and July 13 will start at 1:05 p.m. Gates for those four games will open at 12:00 p.m. and at 11:45 a.m. from Shuck Nation Members. All other Sunday home games will begin at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and at 3:45 p.m. from Shuck Nation Members.

Marquee matchups at home include Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Memorial Day Weekend on May 24-25 against the Tennessee Smokies and the Shuckers Independence Day Extravaganza on Friday, July 4 against Pensacola.

The Shuckers will have two homestands of at least nine games in 2025, including between July 4-13 against Pensacola and Birmingham and from August 12-24 against Columbus and Chattanooga. The Shuckers longest road trip of the season will be from July 29 until August 10 when the Shuckers visit Pensacola and Tennessee.

2025 SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT (BOLD indicates home series):

PENSACOLA (27 games): April 4-6, May 6-11, July 1-3, July 4-6, July 29-August 3, September 1-7

MONTGOMERY (27 games): April 22-27, May 13-18, June 3-8, July 18-20, August 26-31

COLUMBUS (24 games): April 8-13, April 29-May 4, June 24-29, August 12-17

BIRMINGHAM (18 games): April 15-20, July 8-13, September 9-14

TENNESSEE (18 games): May 20-25, June 17-22, August 5-10

ROCKET CITY (12 games): May 27-June 1, July 22-27

CHATTANOOGA (12 games): June 10-15, August 19-24

