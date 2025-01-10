Shuckers Announce Annual Job Fair on January 23 at Keesler Federal Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that their annual Job Fair will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers are looking for energetic, enthusiastic, friendly and dependable employees to join their gameday staff for the team's 10th anniversary season, with the home slate beginning on Tuesday, April 8 against the Columbus Clingstones.

As part of the job fair, interested applicants can interview for various gameday positions. Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can visit the visitor's clubhouse entrance during the event to get an application or click HERE to fill out the application prior to arrival.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets in the coming months on the Shuckers website.

