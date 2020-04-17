Shuckers Announce '10&10: Build Your Lineup' Plan

April 17, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced on Friday a new '10 & 10: Build Your Lineup' Plan available for the 2020 season. With the purchase of each ticket plan, 10 tickets will be donated to essential workers along the Mississippi Coast.

"We've been constantly looking for ways to give back to our community," said Shuckers Group Sales Coordinator Layton Markwood. "This is a way that fans can ensure ticket flexibility for the 2020 season, and we can provide a much-needed respite for our essential workers who have helped the entire Coast during these unprecedented times."

The '10 & 10: Build Your Lineup' Plan includes 10 undated ticket vouchers for the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers season. With this purchase, the Shuckers will donate 10 undated ticket vouchers to essential workers on the Mississippi Coast, including doctors, teachers, sanitary workers, firefighters, grocery store workers, nurses, delivery workers, mail men & women, janitors and police officers.

"We're proud to roll out this program and help out those on the front lines driving our community during this outbreak," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "It's just a small way that we can let our essential workers know that they are appreciated and we're here to support them."

Fans can purchase a '10 & 10: Build Your Lineup' Plan here, over the phone at (228) 233-3465 or inquire about details by emailing sales@biloxishuckers.com. Purchasers and essential workers will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field recognition as part of the Shuckers 'Hometown Heroes of the Homestand' once the 2020 season commences.

Though the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers season has been delayed, the Shuckers front office is still open remotely during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Fans can reach the front office by calling (228) 233-3465 or emailing info@biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.