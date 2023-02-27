Showcase Your Singing Talent at 2023 Karaoke Night Auditions

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are seeking singers who would like to perform and compete in front of fans at Segra Park as part of Karaoke Night Thursday, April 20. This season will be the second Karaoke Night hosted by the Fireflies after crowning Will Hart the first-ever Karaoke Night Champion in 2022. Chosen contestants will sing their go-to karaoke songs in-between innings and advance through the competition based on a fan vote to determine who is the best karaoke singer in the Midlands. Karaoke Night auditions are being held by reservations only.

Auditions will take place in the Club Lounge at Segra Park. Singers will have 60 to 90 seconds to do their best American Idol style audition with whatever song they choose. Those interested in auditioning and learning about specific audition times that are available must call or email John Oliver at 803-888-3007 or joliver@columbiafireflies.com to set up an audition time. Walk-ups are not welcome; auditions must be scheduled with John in advance. Karaoke auditioners under the age of 18 must be accompanied to auditions by a parent or guardian.

Each contestant chosen will receive a pair of tickets to the Fireflies game April 20. The winner will be chosen by a fan vote prior to the end of the game. Karaoke Night competition spots are limited and not everyone who auditions will be selected to compete.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Tickets for all 2023 Fireflies home games, including Opening Night and Karaoke night are on sale now at FirefliesTickets.com. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext. 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

