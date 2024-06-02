Shorthanded Red Wolves Take Down League Leading Triumph in 3-1 Win

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Greenville, SC to return to league play and take on league-leading Greenville Triumph at Paladin Stadium. Despite Greenville being highly favored and Chattanooga having nine unavailable players including leading scorer Ropapa Mensah, a brace from Chevone Marsh and Mayele Malango's third goal in two matches gave the Red Wolves a massive win at the start of a three-match week. Chattanooga will host Greenville on September 14th for the final matchup between the two clubs.

Mayele Malango gave the Red Wolves the lead just 13 minutes into the contest to notch his first league goal following his brace in the third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup the week prior. Greenville responded in the 22nd minute to tie the match at one apiece with a goal from Hayden Anderson. The visitors were quieted through the remainder of the first half and carried a 1-1 score into halftime.

The second half featured significantly more action as Greenville were awarded a penalty kick in the 46th minute but were denied as TJ Bush dove to his right to keep the threatening Triumph from taking the lead.

Chattanooga would be the ones to go ahead when a cross from newly signed Owen Green in the 53rd minute bounced off of a Triumph player to the perfect height for Chevone Marsh to head the ball past the opposing keeper for his second goal in league play. He would then nab his first brace of the season just four minutes later as a pass heading back to the Greenville keeper was intercepted by Marsh and deposited in the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.

Greenville received a chance to even the score with a penalty kick in the 59th minute; however, Evan Lee's shot hit the crossbar. The offensive chances evened out through the remainder of the second half as Chattanooga looked to extend their lead and the Triumph worked to close the gap. Bush continued to come up big for his squad and ended the match having made seven saves.

As the match headed toward stoppage time, a number of the limited subs available saw minutes with Yahir Paez, Stefan Cvetanovic, and, making his League One debut, Fernando Guerrero coming on for Marsh, Malango, and Roberts, respectively. After seven minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle blew to secure the three points for the road team ahead of a tough stretch of games.

Chattanooga will return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 5th to play Union Omaha followed by a match on Saturday, June 8th against Forward Madison at The Den. The Red Wolves have partnered with CHI Memorial Foundation for a White Out to promote lung cancer awareness for Wednesday's match. Fans can enjoy Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, featuring a poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Tickets for both matches are on sale now.

