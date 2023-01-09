Shorebirds Welcome Orioles Birdland Caravan to Salisbury February 3

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to welcome the Baltimore Orioles Birdland Caravan to Salisbury on Friday, Feb. 3 with a special Happy Hour at Evolution Craft Brewing Company from 4 - 6 PM. The event will feature guest appearances by Orioles GM & Executive VP Mike Elias, Manager Brandon Hyde, 2016 Shorebird Ryan Mountcastle, and many more with fun activities for fans to interact with O's players and management.

No ticket is needed for this event as its open to the public, but please note, capacity is limited. In addition, the Orioles will also be serving as guest bartenders and Sherman the Shorebird will be at the event where fans can take pictures, while having a great time.

With the Birdland Caravan coming to Salisbury for the first time, the Caravan will serve as the Shorebirds premiere winter event in lieu of the 'Birds annual Hot Stove this year.

"The Shorebirds are excited to welcome the Orioles Birdland Caravan to Salisbury for the first time and are thrilled to have this great event in our community," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Birdland Caravan will take place in lieu of our annual Hot Stove Banquet and we are excited to join this Caravan giving fans an awesome, premiere winter event centered around baseball as we lead up to Opening Day."

A full schedule of the caravan's stops, including times and locations, is available below. For more information, to purchase tickets, and for further details, please visit Orioles.com/Caravan.

