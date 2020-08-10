Shorebirds to Host Baseball Camp August 25 - 27

August 10, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce that we will be hosting a 3-day Shorebirds Baseball Camp from August 25 - 27 with each day running from 9 AM to 12 PM. The camp is limited to the first 50 people ages 5 - 12 and will be led under the instruction of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore baseball staff including Hawks Head Coach Brian Hollamon.

"We have a tremendous relationship with Coach Hollamon and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and are excited to partner together for the Shorebirds Baseball Camp," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Throughout these unprecedented times, we all have been forced to adapt, but we are thankful that we are still going to be able to host our annual baseball camp and continue to teach the game of baseball to our youth with first-class instruction from Coach Hollamon and his staff."

The camp will run from 9 AM to 12 PM each day from August 25 through August 27 and costs $120 per camper for the entire event. Each camper will receive lunch after each day and one Camp T-Shirt that is all included with your child's registration for the Shorebirds Baseball Camp. To register for this event, please click here or go to our website at www.theshorebirds.com.

Coach Hollamon has been the skipper of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore since August of 2017 as 2020 marked his 3rd season with the Hawks. Hollamon is a fixture in the Delmarva baseball community, after coaching Parkside High School to 14 straight winning seasons, two-state finalist appearances, and earning the accolades of Bayside South Coach of the Year three times and District 8 Coach of the Year twice before taking the helm for the NCAA Division 1, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks.

All campers are required to bring their own equipment and campers will not be permitted to share equipment due to local and state health guidelines. Baseballs will be provided and we ask that all campers please arrive in proper baseball attire by 8:45 AM each day.

Parents are allowed to watch the camp inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, but will be required to wear a mask until reaching their seat. Campers should wear a mask when arriving to the stadium, but will not be required to wear masks when participating in athletic activities and the Shorebirds will be sanitizing all frequently touched areas throughout the event.

To register, please visit theshorebirds.com. If you have any questions at all in regard to the baseball camp, please email [email protected] or call 410-219-3112.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2020

Shorebirds to Host Baseball Camp August 25 - 27 - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.